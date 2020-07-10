440 Crestmont Ln

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Craftman Style Home With Mountain View In Award Winning Sequoyah School District!!! Bright Spacious Floor Plan, Two Story Foyer, Oversized Master, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen And Bonus Room On Main. Fresh Interior Paint And New Carpet. Great Price!!! Will Not Last Long!!!



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.