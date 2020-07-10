All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 440 Crestmont Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
440 Crestmont Ln
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:53 AM

440 Crestmont Ln

440 Crestmont Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

440 Crestmont Ln, Holly Springs, GA 30114

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Craftman Style Home With Mountain View In Award Winning Sequoyah School District!!! Bright Spacious Floor Plan, Two Story Foyer, Oversized Master, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen And Bonus Room On Main. Fresh Interior Paint And New Carpet. Great Price!!! Will Not Last Long!!!

Listing Courtesy Of Excalibur Homes, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of Excalibur Homes, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Crestmont Ln have any available units?
440 Crestmont Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
Is 440 Crestmont Ln currently offering any rent specials?
440 Crestmont Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Crestmont Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Crestmont Ln is pet friendly.
Does 440 Crestmont Ln offer parking?
No, 440 Crestmont Ln does not offer parking.
Does 440 Crestmont Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Crestmont Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Crestmont Ln have a pool?
No, 440 Crestmont Ln does not have a pool.
Does 440 Crestmont Ln have accessible units?
No, 440 Crestmont Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Crestmont Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Crestmont Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Crestmont Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Crestmont Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Holly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College