Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

413 E Royal Crescent Ln E

413 Royal Crescent Ln E · No Longer Available
Location

413 Royal Crescent Ln E, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious townhome in desirable Holly Commons! This beautiful townhome is steps from pool, tennis courts and playground and features hardwood floors throughout main level, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, large rear deck and rocking chair front porch overlooking beautifully landscaped common areas, pool, tennis and playground. The rear entry garage level features a man cave complete with can lights and heating and air! Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry and a bonus space that could be used as an office or for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have any available units?
413 E Royal Crescent Ln E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have?
Some of 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E currently offering any rent specials?
413 E Royal Crescent Ln E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E pet-friendly?
No, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E offer parking?
Yes, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E offers parking.
Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have a pool?
Yes, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E has a pool.
Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have accessible units?
No, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E does not have accessible units.
Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 E Royal Crescent Ln E does not have units with air conditioning.

