Excellent condition town home in prime location with easy access to 575, walk to dining and shopping. Two bedrooms PLUS LOFT. Hard surface flooring on main level, plush carpeting upstairs, fresh interior paint, fridge remains. Sliding glass doors to patio and private backyard. Well maintained and managed. Ready for immediate occupancy. SWIM/TENNIS and playground community! No pets preferred.