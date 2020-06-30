All apartments in Holly Springs
263 Valley Crossing

263 Valley Xing · No Longer Available
Location

263 Valley Xing, Holly Springs, GA 30114

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW
Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan and modern features throughout. Large master bedroom, double vanity sinks, and garden tub. Craftsman style exterior, 9 ft ceilings, kitchen with stained cabinets, breakfast bar and rear door that leads to back patio. Laundry room is located near bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Valley Crossing have any available units?
263 Valley Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 263 Valley Crossing have?
Some of 263 Valley Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Valley Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
263 Valley Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Valley Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 263 Valley Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 263 Valley Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 263 Valley Crossing offers parking.
Does 263 Valley Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Valley Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Valley Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 263 Valley Crossing has a pool.
Does 263 Valley Crossing have accessible units?
No, 263 Valley Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Valley Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Valley Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Valley Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Valley Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

