263 Valley Crossing

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool new construction tennis court

BRAND NEW 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful Canton Swim/Tennis Community- AVAILABLE NOW

Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION Townhome in Hidden Springs Community convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and historic Canton. This townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan and modern features throughout. Large master bedroom, double vanity sinks, and garden tub. Craftsman style exterior, 9 ft ceilings, kitchen with stained cabinets, breakfast bar and rear door that leads to back patio. Laundry room is located near bedrooms.