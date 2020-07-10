All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 210 Lee Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
210 Lee Ct
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:25 PM

210 Lee Ct

210 Lee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

210 Lee Court, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Great School District!

Beautiful 3 br 2 ba Ranch Home located in Barrett Farms on a fenced lot. Gas fireplace in living room, blinds throughout and has the following features:

-Garden tub, separate shower
- White counter tops and cabinets
-Ceiling fans
-Carpet in bedrooms and living room
-Washer and Dryer hookups
- 2 Car Garage
- Fenced yard,
- Within walking distance to Holly Springs Elementary
- Dean Rusk Middle, Sequoyah High School

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lee Ct have any available units?
210 Lee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 210 Lee Ct have?
Some of 210 Lee Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Lee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 210 Lee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 210 Lee Ct offers parking.
Does 210 Lee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lee Ct have a pool?
No, 210 Lee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lee Ct have accessible units?
No, 210 Lee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Lee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lee Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Lee Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Holly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College