210 Lee Ct

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Great School District!
Beautiful 3 br 2 ba Ranch Home located in Barrett Farms on a fenced lot. Gas fireplace in living room, blinds throughout and has the following features:
-Garden tub, separate shower
- White counter tops and cabinets
-Ceiling fans
-Carpet in bedrooms and living room
-Washer and Dryer hookups
- 2 Car Garage
- Fenced yard,
- Within walking distance to Holly Springs Elementary
- Dean Rusk Middle, Sequoyah High School
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.