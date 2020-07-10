210 Lee Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Great School District!



Beautiful 3 br 2 ba Ranch Home located in Barrett Farms on a fenced lot. Gas fireplace in living room, blinds throughout and has the following features:



-Garden tub, separate shower

- White counter tops and cabinets

-Ceiling fans

-Carpet in bedrooms and living room

-Washer and Dryer hookups

- 2 Car Garage

- Fenced yard,

- Within walking distance to Holly Springs Elementary

- Dean Rusk Middle, Sequoyah High School



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.