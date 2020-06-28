All apartments in Holly Springs
Location

106 Wood Hollow Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STEPLESS RANCH! Sought after 2017 ranch home in Holly Springs. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GOURMET KITCHEN w/ oversized island, stainless appliances, wood cabinets & granite countertops, all overlooking your expansive family room & bonus SUNROOM. Large master suite w/ a WALL OF WINDOWS & view to your PRIVATE BACKYARD. Two other bedrooms & another full bathroom compliment your living space. ENGINEERED HARDWOODS & recessed lighting in main living areas. Laundry room. 2 car garage. This Pulte home is a gem! Quick stroll to shopping & restaurants. No need to move the car!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have any available units?
106 Wood Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have?
Some of 106 Wood Hollow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Wood Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Wood Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Wood Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Wood Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Wood Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Wood Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Wood Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Wood Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Wood Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Wood Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Wood Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
