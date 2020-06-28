106 Wood Hollow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

STEPLESS RANCH! Sought after 2017 ranch home in Holly Springs. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GOURMET KITCHEN w/ oversized island, stainless appliances, wood cabinets & granite countertops, all overlooking your expansive family room & bonus SUNROOM. Large master suite w/ a WALL OF WINDOWS & view to your PRIVATE BACKYARD. Two other bedrooms & another full bathroom compliment your living space. ENGINEERED HARDWOODS & recessed lighting in main living areas. Laundry room. 2 car garage. This Pulte home is a gem! Quick stroll to shopping & restaurants. No need to move the car!