2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
23 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1192 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
237 Vernoy Aiken Rd
237 Vernoy Aiken Road, Dallas, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1104 sqft
We offer a friendly feel home atmosphere within walking distance to the famous Silver Comet Trail. We are minutes to dining, entertainment and shopping in the Hiram area.
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
13 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1104 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
945 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
26 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1179 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
13 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
3 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1186 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Mirror Lake
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1142 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1092 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
6447 Gordan Street Unit A
6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.
1 Unit Available
7998 East Field Drive
7998 East Field Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1961 Padgett Drive
1961 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1160 sqft
1961 Padgett Drive - 1961 Available 09/01/20 Now Pre-Leasing Sought After Townhome in Spicewood - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
1 Unit Available
1813 Manor View Circle #13
1813 Manor View Circle Northwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Brookstone 2 Bed 2 Bath with Large Open Floor Plan - Excellent Brookstone Senior Living Location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.
1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
