Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

65 Sentry Oak Court

65 Sentry Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

65 Sentry Oak Ct, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is in a House that has been converted into a Triplex in a nice quiet neighborhood located close to down town Stockbridge. You are close to shopping, restaurants and more! This unit has a bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs and each are the size of a bonus room. A hall bathroom is upstairs as well. There is a large kitchen with pantry closet and a good sized eating/dining area. The laundry room is on the main floor. The living room carpet is like new. This unit has it's own big private deck off the kitchen for cook outs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Sentry Oak Court have any available units?
65 Sentry Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 65 Sentry Oak Court have?
Some of 65 Sentry Oak Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Sentry Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
65 Sentry Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Sentry Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Sentry Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 65 Sentry Oak Court offer parking?
No, 65 Sentry Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 65 Sentry Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Sentry Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Sentry Oak Court have a pool?
No, 65 Sentry Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 65 Sentry Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 65 Sentry Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Sentry Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Sentry Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Sentry Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Sentry Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
