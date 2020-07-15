65 Sentry Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit is in a House that has been converted into a Triplex in a nice quiet neighborhood located close to down town Stockbridge. You are close to shopping, restaurants and more! This unit has a bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs and each are the size of a bonus room. A hall bathroom is upstairs as well. There is a large kitchen with pantry closet and a good sized eating/dining area. The laundry room is on the main floor. The living room carpet is like new. This unit has it's own big private deck off the kitchen for cook outs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

