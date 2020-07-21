All apartments in Henry County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

632 Penstock Path

632 Pennstock Path · No Longer Available
Location

632 Pennstock Path, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Absolutely adorable!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for your moving truck. Formal living, formal dining, spacious eat in breakfast area overlooking the private backyard, family room with a fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with built in microwave, island, and plenty of cabinetry. Relax upstairs in this master bedroom with beautiful laminate flooring, master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower, plus 3 other good size secondary bedrooms plus another full bath.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Penstock Path have any available units?
632 Penstock Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 632 Penstock Path have?
Some of 632 Penstock Path's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Penstock Path currently offering any rent specials?
632 Penstock Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Penstock Path pet-friendly?
No, 632 Penstock Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 632 Penstock Path offer parking?
No, 632 Penstock Path does not offer parking.
Does 632 Penstock Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Penstock Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Penstock Path have a pool?
No, 632 Penstock Path does not have a pool.
Does 632 Penstock Path have accessible units?
No, 632 Penstock Path does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Penstock Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Penstock Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Penstock Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 632 Penstock Path has units with air conditioning.
