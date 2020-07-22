All apartments in Henry County
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

562 Brewer Dr

562 Brewer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

562 Brewer Drive, Henry County, GA 30248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOWZA-This is a sweet house for any one wanting a clean, like new home to rent. Charming 2 story on Daylight Basement-Main Level: Open concept invites you in to beautiful hardwood (pergo) floors & tasteful paint-GREAT RM w/brick surround fireplace-KITCHEN w/ship lap back splash-New cabinets & hardware-ALL Kitchen appliances are stainless steel-Breakfast Bar-Laundry conveniently located just off kitchen. FORMAL/CASUAL DR w/double doors that take you out to the NEW deck & gorgeous view of nature-POWDER RM w/new vanity. 2ND Level: NEW carpet, Large MASTER SUITE w/trey ceilings-MASTER BATH w/dual vanities, walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower-2 GUEST BR'S & BATH-Wonderful backyard w/stone patio & walkway, play area w/artificial turf! House being freshly painted before move in!! Pictures depict when occupied-House DOES NOT come furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Brewer Dr have any available units?
562 Brewer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 562 Brewer Dr have?
Some of 562 Brewer Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 Brewer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
562 Brewer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Brewer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 562 Brewer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 562 Brewer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 562 Brewer Dr offers parking.
Does 562 Brewer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Brewer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Brewer Dr have a pool?
No, 562 Brewer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 562 Brewer Dr have accessible units?
No, 562 Brewer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Brewer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 Brewer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Brewer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Brewer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
