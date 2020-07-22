562 Brewer Dr

Amenities

YOWZA-This is a sweet house for any one wanting a clean, like new home to rent. Charming 2 story on Daylight Basement-Main Level: Open concept invites you in to beautiful hardwood (pergo) floors & tasteful paint-GREAT RM w/brick surround fireplace-KITCHEN w/ship lap back splash-New cabinets & hardware-ALL Kitchen appliances are stainless steel-Breakfast Bar-Laundry conveniently located just off kitchen. FORMAL/CASUAL DR w/double doors that take you out to the NEW deck & gorgeous view of nature-POWDER RM w/new vanity. 2ND Level: NEW carpet, Large MASTER SUITE w/trey ceilings-MASTER BATH w/dual vanities, walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower-2 GUEST BR'S & BATH-Wonderful backyard w/stone patio & walkway, play area w/artificial turf! House being freshly painted before move in!! Pictures depict when occupied-House DOES NOT come furnished!