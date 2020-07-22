55 Wake Rd

Amenities

Apply now at: 375 country club dr ,Stockbridge GA 30281 or online: https://irwinrealtyandco.com/rental-application-2/ Application fee is $50 for up to two adults. NO PETS! RENT: $1,200 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,200 RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS! 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT AMOUNT IN NET MONTLY INCOME ($3,600).. Welcome home to this newly listed Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Must See! Hardwood & tile floors throughout,The home features stainless steel modern appliances and lots of natural lighting. Additional features include a separate laundry room with hookups. oversized 2 car garage, fenced back yard nearly an acre lot and stone masonry fireplace.