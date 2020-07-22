All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 55 Wake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
55 Wake Rd
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

55 Wake Rd

55 Wake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

55 Wake Road, Henry County, GA 30253
Meadowbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apply now at: 375 country club dr ,Stockbridge GA 30281 or online: https://irwinrealtyandco.com/rental-application-2/ Application fee is $50 for up to two adults. NO PETS! RENT: $1,200 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,200 RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS! 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT AMOUNT IN NET MONTLY INCOME ($3,600).. Welcome home to this newly listed Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Must See! Hardwood & tile floors throughout,The home features stainless steel modern appliances and lots of natural lighting. Additional features include a separate laundry room with hookups. oversized 2 car garage, fenced back yard nearly an acre lot and stone masonry fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Wake Rd have any available units?
55 Wake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 55 Wake Rd have?
Some of 55 Wake Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Wake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
55 Wake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Wake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 55 Wake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 55 Wake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 55 Wake Rd offers parking.
Does 55 Wake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Wake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Wake Rd have a pool?
No, 55 Wake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 55 Wake Rd have accessible units?
No, 55 Wake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Wake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Wake Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Wake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Wake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College