507 Morgan Ct

BUY OR LEASE this home using a Lease w/Right to Purchase program. Call agent for details. Stunning Cape Cod Beauty w/full unfinished basement * LET THE SUN SHINE IN through the many windows all along the back of the home * Relax after work on the Front Porch, Enjoy the Lake of Hampton Shores, or Unwind on the Screened Back Porch * Space Galore w/Large Rooms in this Traditional Floor Plan Home * Spacious Kitchen w/Significant Cabinet Space, Island, Pantry * Workshop w/220 Circuit in Basement * Large Spacious Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets * Master Ste w/Trey Ceiling and Bathrm w/Jetted Tub, 2 Walk-in Closets, Water Closet, Dbl Vanity * Large Private Backyard with View of Hampton Lake.