Henry County, GA
507 Morgan Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 Morgan Ct

507 Morgan Court · No Longer Available
Location

507 Morgan Court, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BUY OR LEASE this home using a Lease w/Right to Purchase program. Call agent for details. Stunning Cape Cod Beauty w/full unfinished basement * LET THE SUN SHINE IN through the many windows all along the back of the home * Relax after work on the Front Porch, Enjoy the Lake of Hampton Shores, or Unwind on the Screened Back Porch * Space Galore w/Large Rooms in this Traditional Floor Plan Home * Spacious Kitchen w/Significant Cabinet Space, Island, Pantry * Workshop w/220 Circuit in Basement * Large Spacious Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets * Master Ste w/Trey Ceiling and Bathrm w/Jetted Tub, 2 Walk-in Closets, Water Closet, Dbl Vanity * Large Private Backyard with View of Hampton Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Morgan Ct have any available units?
507 Morgan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 507 Morgan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
507 Morgan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Morgan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 507 Morgan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 507 Morgan Ct offer parking?
No, 507 Morgan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 507 Morgan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Morgan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Morgan Ct have a pool?
No, 507 Morgan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 507 Morgan Ct have accessible units?
No, 507 Morgan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Morgan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Morgan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Morgan Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Morgan Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
