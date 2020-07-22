Great home in Swim/tennis community. Affordable and close to everything. Don't miss out as homes in this price range go quick! Recently painted and includes updated flooring. Marketing provided by Advantage Property Mgmt - www.advantage4rent.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have any available units?
505 Lakecourt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 505 Lakecourt Dr have?
Some of 505 Lakecourt Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Lakecourt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Lakecourt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.