All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 505 Lakecourt Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
505 Lakecourt Dr
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

505 Lakecourt Dr

505 Lakecourt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

505 Lakecourt Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great home in Swim/tennis community. Affordable and close to everything. Don't miss out as homes in this price range go quick! Recently painted and includes updated flooring. Marketing provided by Advantage Property Mgmt - www.advantage4rent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have any available units?
505 Lakecourt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 505 Lakecourt Dr have?
Some of 505 Lakecourt Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Lakecourt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Lakecourt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Lakecourt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 505 Lakecourt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr offer parking?
No, 505 Lakecourt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Lakecourt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have a pool?
Yes, 505 Lakecourt Dr has a pool.
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 Lakecourt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Lakecourt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Lakecourt Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Lakecourt Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College