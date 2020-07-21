All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
490 Corral Pass
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

490 Corral Pass

490 Corral Pass · No Longer Available
Location

490 Corral Pass, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 5BR /3BATH HOME! LEASE TO OWN! - This beautiful home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautifully designed bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with ample parking and storage space. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features beautiful oak cabinets and black appliances, formal dining room. This home also features a deck and an awesome backyard!

Schedule a self guided property tour at www.gotourhome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-600+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions or landlord debt
-3 year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price
-$50.00 Non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal background check

For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694

(RLNE2121195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Corral Pass have any available units?
490 Corral Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 490 Corral Pass have?
Some of 490 Corral Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Corral Pass currently offering any rent specials?
490 Corral Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Corral Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 Corral Pass is pet friendly.
Does 490 Corral Pass offer parking?
Yes, 490 Corral Pass offers parking.
Does 490 Corral Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Corral Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Corral Pass have a pool?
No, 490 Corral Pass does not have a pool.
Does 490 Corral Pass have accessible units?
No, 490 Corral Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Corral Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 Corral Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Corral Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Corral Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
