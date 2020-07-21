490 Corral Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 5BR /3BATH HOME! LEASE TO OWN! - This beautiful home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautifully designed bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with ample parking and storage space. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features beautiful oak cabinets and black appliances, formal dining room. This home also features a deck and an awesome backyard!



Schedule a self guided property tour at www.gotourhome.com



Lease to Own Program:

-600+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions or landlord debt

-3 year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price

-$50.00 Non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal background check



For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694



(RLNE2121195)