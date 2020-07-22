All apartments in Henry County
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

425 Kara Ln

425 Kara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

425 Kara Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GAMLS lockbox on front door, application are on website, agents must be at showings. new paint, new flooring, new carpet, open plan, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, This property looks great, cant wait for you to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Kara Ln have any available units?
425 Kara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 425 Kara Ln have?
Some of 425 Kara Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Kara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
425 Kara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Kara Ln pet-friendly?
No, 425 Kara Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 425 Kara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 425 Kara Ln offers parking.
Does 425 Kara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Kara Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Kara Ln have a pool?
Yes, 425 Kara Ln has a pool.
Does 425 Kara Ln have accessible units?
No, 425 Kara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Kara Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Kara Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Kara Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Kara Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
