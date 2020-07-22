GAMLS lockbox on front door, application are on website, agents must be at showings. new paint, new flooring, new carpet, open plan, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, This property looks great, cant wait for you to see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Kara Ln have any available units?
425 Kara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 425 Kara Ln have?
Some of 425 Kara Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Kara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
425 Kara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.