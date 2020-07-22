425 Kara Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

GAMLS lockbox on front door, application are on website, agents must be at showings. new paint, new flooring, new carpet, open plan, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting, This property looks great, cant wait for you to see it.