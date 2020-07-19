39 Dutchtown Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room in Richmond Hill - This home has some gorgeous trees, and large open yard. The back deck is a perfect spot to entertain! 1797 square feet; 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richmond Hill. Split floor plan; living room with fireplace, dining room overlooking large back deck, open kitchen, and Laundry room. Bonus room over garage could be used as 4th bedroom. Large 2 car garage with garage door opener. Close to Publix. Savings included with the lease: water.



