Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Dutchtown Road

39 Dutchtown Rd · No Longer Available
Location

39 Dutchtown Rd, Henry County, GA 30228
Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room in Richmond Hill - This home has some gorgeous trees, and large open yard. The back deck is a perfect spot to entertain! 1797 square feet; 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richmond Hill. Split floor plan; living room with fireplace, dining room overlooking large back deck, open kitchen, and Laundry room. Bonus room over garage could be used as 4th bedroom. Large 2 car garage with garage door opener. Close to Publix. Savings included with the lease: water.

(RLNE4504479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Dutchtown Road have any available units?
39 Dutchtown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 39 Dutchtown Road have?
Some of 39 Dutchtown Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Dutchtown Road currently offering any rent specials?
39 Dutchtown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Dutchtown Road pet-friendly?
No, 39 Dutchtown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 39 Dutchtown Road offer parking?
Yes, 39 Dutchtown Road offers parking.
Does 39 Dutchtown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Dutchtown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Dutchtown Road have a pool?
No, 39 Dutchtown Road does not have a pool.
Does 39 Dutchtown Road have accessible units?
No, 39 Dutchtown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Dutchtown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Dutchtown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Dutchtown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Dutchtown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
