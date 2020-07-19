333 Grover Turner Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Gorgeous 3br 2bath Ranch, Lease-to-own! (VIDEO TOUR) - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with 2 car garage home. This home has a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom of this home is a nice large room with trey ceilings. The master bath features a walk in closet, garden tub, separate stand up shower, and a vanity. The formal dining room has a large window that looks out to the front yard. Throughout the formal dining room and the living room are high ceilings. The living room of this home also features a nice fire place. Just behind the living room is a bonus room with nice windows that look out to the backyard, there is also a door in the bonus room that will lead you to the back part of the house. The eat-in kitchen area of this home has nice oak cabinets, black appliances and a pantry. Through the kitchen is a large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Pass the kitchen are the secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and light fixtures and a full hall bathroom.

SCHOOLS: DUTCHTOWN ELEM, DUTCHTOWN MIDDLE, DUTCHTOWN HIGH



(RLNE4620343)