Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

333 Grover Turner Way

333 Grover Turner Way · No Longer Available
Location

333 Grover Turner Way, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Gorgeous 3br 2bath Ranch, Lease-to-own! (VIDEO TOUR) - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with 2 car garage home. This home has a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom of this home is a nice large room with trey ceilings. The master bath features a walk in closet, garden tub, separate stand up shower, and a vanity. The formal dining room has a large window that looks out to the front yard. Throughout the formal dining room and the living room are high ceilings. The living room of this home also features a nice fire place. Just behind the living room is a bonus room with nice windows that look out to the backyard, there is also a door in the bonus room that will lead you to the back part of the house. The eat-in kitchen area of this home has nice oak cabinets, black appliances and a pantry. Through the kitchen is a large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Pass the kitchen are the secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and light fixtures and a full hall bathroom.
SCHOOLS: DUTCHTOWN ELEM, DUTCHTOWN MIDDLE, DUTCHTOWN HIGH

(RLNE4620343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Grover Turner Way have any available units?
333 Grover Turner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 333 Grover Turner Way have?
Some of 333 Grover Turner Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Grover Turner Way currently offering any rent specials?
333 Grover Turner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Grover Turner Way pet-friendly?
No, 333 Grover Turner Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 333 Grover Turner Way offer parking?
Yes, 333 Grover Turner Way offers parking.
Does 333 Grover Turner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Grover Turner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Grover Turner Way have a pool?
No, 333 Grover Turner Way does not have a pool.
Does 333 Grover Turner Way have accessible units?
No, 333 Grover Turner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Grover Turner Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Grover Turner Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Grover Turner Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Grover Turner Way does not have units with air conditioning.
