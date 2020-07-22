All apartments in Henry County
3229 Puritan Way

3229 Puritan Way · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Puritan Way, Henry County, GA 30252
Williamsburg Plantation

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on an oversized CUL-DE-SAC LOT. The Upper Level offers 5 Bedrooms and 3 FULL baths. MASTER SUITE with SITTING ROOM features trey ceiling; large master bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Lower level offers formal living room and Separate dining room. Bright open and airy kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area offers views to family room with fireplace. AGENTS: See private remarks for ALARM. **SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED** Listing managed by Clyde Brigman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Puritan Way have any available units?
3229 Puritan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 3229 Puritan Way have?
Some of 3229 Puritan Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Puritan Way currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Puritan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Puritan Way pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Puritan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 3229 Puritan Way offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Puritan Way offers parking.
Does 3229 Puritan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Puritan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Puritan Way have a pool?
No, 3229 Puritan Way does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Puritan Way have accessible units?
No, 3229 Puritan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Puritan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Puritan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Puritan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Puritan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
