3229 Puritan Way

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located on an oversized CUL-DE-SAC LOT. The Upper Level offers 5 Bedrooms and 3 FULL baths. MASTER SUITE with SITTING ROOM features trey ceiling; large master bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Lower level offers formal living room and Separate dining room. Bright open and airy kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area offers views to family room with fireplace. AGENTS: See private remarks for ALARM. **SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED** Listing managed by Clyde Brigman.