3001 PALE MOON PLACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 2 story home in the Summerlake Subdivision. Downstairs has a formal living room and dining room with archways. Open kitchen with middle island overlooks family room with fireplace. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom with a sitting area/office space. Trey ceilings. Large master bathroom with garden tub. Lots of closets. Laundry upstairs with washer and dryer. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full unfinished basement with outside entry. Deck on the back. 2 car garage. New paint and new carpet! Won't last long.