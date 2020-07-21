Large 2 story home in the Summerlake Subdivision. Downstairs has a formal living room and dining room with archways. Open kitchen with middle island overlooks family room with fireplace. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom with a sitting area/office space. Trey ceilings. Large master bathroom with garden tub. Lots of closets. Laundry upstairs with washer and dryer. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full unfinished basement with outside entry. Deck on the back. 2 car garage. New paint and new carpet! Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3001 PALE MOON PLACE have any available units?
3001 PALE MOON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 3001 PALE MOON PLACE have?
Some of 3001 PALE MOON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 PALE MOON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3001 PALE MOON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.