Henry County, GA
3001 PALE MOON PLACE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM

3001 PALE MOON PLACE

3001 Pale Moon Place · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Pale Moon Place, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 story home in the Summerlake Subdivision. Downstairs has a formal living room and dining room with archways. Open kitchen with middle island overlooks family room with fireplace. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom with a sitting area/office space. Trey ceilings. Large master bathroom with garden tub. Lots of closets. Laundry upstairs with washer and dryer. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full unfinished basement with outside entry. Deck on the back. 2 car garage. New paint and new carpet! Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

