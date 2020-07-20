All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 30 Cotton Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
30 Cotton Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:50 PM

30 Cotton Circle

30 Cotton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30 Cotton Circle, Henry County, GA 30281
Swan Lake Estates

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pretty two-story 4BR 2.5BA colonial home features large formal living and dining rooms, and a spacious country kitchen with lots of cabinets! Enjoy a welcoming family room plus a bright sunroom! The second floor bedrooms include a master walk-in close and full bath. The outdoor 1.77 acres is great for family fun gatherings. This beautiful home has a tow-car garage and everything you need! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

County:DeKalb;

Subdivision: Cotton Square;

Year:1970;

Sq Ft: 2228;

Bedrooms/Baths: 4 Br /2.5 Ba

Schools:

Elementary: Woodland;

Middle:Woodland :

High: Woodland;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Cotton Circle have any available units?
30 Cotton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 30 Cotton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
30 Cotton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Cotton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 30 Cotton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 30 Cotton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 30 Cotton Circle offers parking.
Does 30 Cotton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Cotton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Cotton Circle have a pool?
No, 30 Cotton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 30 Cotton Circle have accessible units?
No, 30 Cotton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Cotton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Cotton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Cotton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Cotton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College