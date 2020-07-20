30 Cotton Circle

Amenities

Pretty two-story 4BR 2.5BA colonial home features large formal living and dining rooms, and a spacious country kitchen with lots of cabinets! Enjoy a welcoming family room plus a bright sunroom! The second floor bedrooms include a master walk-in close and full bath. The outdoor 1.77 acres is great for family fun gatherings. This beautiful home has a tow-car garage and everything you need! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County:DeKalb;



Subdivision: Cotton Square;



Year:1970;



Sq Ft: 2228;



Bedrooms/Baths: 4 Br /2.5 Ba



Schools:



Elementary: Woodland;



Middle:Woodland :



High: Woodland;



