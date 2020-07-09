Amenities

2621 Cornwall Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON AUGUST !!! Like-Brand New 4 Bed/3 Bath Two-Story Craftsman In Lovely McDonough! - One of the finer homes we offer, this four-bedroom/three bath has upgrades throughout!



A two-story home in the craftsman style, downstairs, hardwood flooring, custom blinds, and a neutral paint scheme run throughout.



Just down the hall from the formal foyer entry, the two-story family room is combined with the kitchen in an open-concept style. Natural light floods this main room with an entire wall of windows, while the arched windows in the upstairs hallway add to the room's open feel. The fireplace grounds this lovely space.



In the kitchen, upgrades bound: Stainless steel appliances, custom cherry cabinetry, an island, and granite countertops make this gourmet kitchen a highlight of the home. There's also a huge walk-in pantry for storage.



Arches provide a bit of privacy to the separate formal dining room, complete with a coffered ceiling. From here, you have access to the home's other entertaining space: the backyard.



Fenced in for privacy, the covered porch is a three-season entertaining space. Bring your grill!



There's a spacious bedroom and full bath on this lower level as well, an attractive option for those who can't negotiate the stairs, value-added privacy, or even if you need an office space...options abound.



Upstairs, just off the catwalk style stairwell, two secondary bedrooms---all with vaulted ceilings and custom blinds--- share a full hallway bath.



The master suite is fit for a king: a vaulted ceiling adds to an already generous sized room (it's truly huge), while the attached en suite bath has simulated stone tile, double vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower with a glass enclosure. There's also a separate water closet and a walk-in closet.



A proper laundry room and sundry coat/linen closets are situated throughout the home, for convenience.



A few disclaimers: no vouchers, and no pets, please.



This family-friendly home is a rarity. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Veronica at (404) 205-1663.



More details are online: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



No Pets Allowed



