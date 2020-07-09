All apartments in Henry County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2621 Cornwall Drive

2621 Cornwall Drive · (404) 205-1663 ext. 4105
Location

2621 Cornwall Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 Cornwall Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
2621 Cornwall Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON AUGUST !!! Like-Brand New 4 Bed/3 Bath Two-Story Craftsman In Lovely McDonough! - One of the finer homes we offer, this four-bedroom/three bath has upgrades throughout!

A two-story home in the craftsman style, downstairs, hardwood flooring, custom blinds, and a neutral paint scheme run throughout.

Just down the hall from the formal foyer entry, the two-story family room is combined with the kitchen in an open-concept style. Natural light floods this main room with an entire wall of windows, while the arched windows in the upstairs hallway add to the room's open feel. The fireplace grounds this lovely space.

In the kitchen, upgrades bound: Stainless steel appliances, custom cherry cabinetry, an island, and granite countertops make this gourmet kitchen a highlight of the home. There's also a huge walk-in pantry for storage.

Arches provide a bit of privacy to the separate formal dining room, complete with a coffered ceiling. From here, you have access to the home's other entertaining space: the backyard.

Fenced in for privacy, the covered porch is a three-season entertaining space. Bring your grill!

There's a spacious bedroom and full bath on this lower level as well, an attractive option for those who can't negotiate the stairs, value-added privacy, or even if you need an office space...options abound.

Upstairs, just off the catwalk style stairwell, two secondary bedrooms---all with vaulted ceilings and custom blinds--- share a full hallway bath.

The master suite is fit for a king: a vaulted ceiling adds to an already generous sized room (it's truly huge), while the attached en suite bath has simulated stone tile, double vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower with a glass enclosure. There's also a separate water closet and a walk-in closet.

A proper laundry room and sundry coat/linen closets are situated throughout the home, for convenience.

A few disclaimers: no vouchers, and no pets, please.

This family-friendly home is a rarity. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Veronica at (404) 205-1663.

More details are online: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Cornwall Drive have any available units?
2621 Cornwall Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2621 Cornwall Drive have?
Some of 2621 Cornwall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Cornwall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Cornwall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Cornwall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 2621 Cornwall Drive offer parking?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Cornwall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Cornwall Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Cornwall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Cornwall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Cornwall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Cornwall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
