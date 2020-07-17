233 Flower Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

This delightful home located in Mcdonough GA is now available. It features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and very beautiful design! The front lawn is well manicured and kept. This home boasts over 4,00 sqft

and it shows! There is crown molding throughout with matching handrails. The family room features a functional fireplace and plenty of natural lighting. Head to the kitchen where you have stainless steel appliances and lots on space for entertaining. There is a cozy breakfast nook and a bar area for enjoyment. The Master bedroom contains vaulted ceilings, a sitting room, and a fireplace as well! All bedrooms are carpeted throughout with plenty of space. Finishing up there is a two-car garage and a large backyard with a patio, a balcony, and more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.