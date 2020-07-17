All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
233 Flower Lane
233 Flower Lane

233 Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

233 Flower Lane, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Mcdonough GA is now available.  It features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and very beautiful design! The front lawn is well manicured and kept. This home boasts over 4,00 sqft
and it shows! There is crown molding throughout with matching handrails. The family room features a functional fireplace and plenty of natural lighting. Head to the kitchen where you have stainless steel appliances and lots on space for entertaining. There is a cozy breakfast nook and a bar area for enjoyment. The Master bedroom contains vaulted ceilings, a sitting room, and a fireplace as well! All bedrooms are carpeted throughout with plenty of space. Finishing up there is a two-car garage and a large backyard with a patio, a balcony, and more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application,  https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx.

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Flower Lane have any available units?
233 Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 233 Flower Lane have?
Some of 233 Flower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
233 Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Flower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 233 Flower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 233 Flower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 233 Flower Lane offers parking.
Does 233 Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Flower Lane have a pool?
No, 233 Flower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 233 Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 233 Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Flower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Flower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Flower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
