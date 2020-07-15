All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 22 April Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
22 April Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

22 April Avenue

22 April Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22 April Ave, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5036256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 April Avenue have any available units?
22 April Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 22 April Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 April Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 April Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 April Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 22 April Avenue offer parking?
No, 22 April Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22 April Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 April Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 April Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 April Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 April Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 April Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College