Henry County, GA
22 April Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22 April Avenue
22 April Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
22 April Ave, Henry County, GA 30281
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 April Avenue have any available units?
22 April Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
Is 22 April Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 April Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 April Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 April Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 22 April Avenue offer parking?
No, 22 April Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22 April Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 April Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 April Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 April Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 April Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 April Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 April Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
