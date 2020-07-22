All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 Summers End

15 Summers End · No Longer Available
Location

15 Summers End, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HELLO BEAUTIFUL! This gorgeous home is ready for immediate move in! This Two Story, 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath has endless upgrades! Features Fresh Paint and New Carpets, Hardwood Flooring in the Bright and Open Living Room, Living room Features Cozy Fireplace, Large Kitchen with tons of storage and all appliances, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Master with On Suite Bath, 3 Secondary bedrooms are nice sized, Perfect for entertaining this home has an enclosed back porch that overlooks the fenced in backyard, Two Car Garage & MORE!

Conveniently located across from JP Mosely Park, Eagles Landing Pkwy and just minutes from I-75 South!

CALL TODAY! This BEAUTY will NOT last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Summers End have any available units?
15 Summers End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 15 Summers End have?
Some of 15 Summers End's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Summers End currently offering any rent specials?
15 Summers End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Summers End pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Summers End is pet friendly.
Does 15 Summers End offer parking?
Yes, 15 Summers End offers parking.
Does 15 Summers End have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Summers End does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Summers End have a pool?
No, 15 Summers End does not have a pool.
Does 15 Summers End have accessible units?
No, 15 Summers End does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Summers End have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Summers End does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Summers End have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Summers End does not have units with air conditioning.
