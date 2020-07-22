15 Summers End

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HELLO BEAUTIFUL! This gorgeous home is ready for immediate move in! This Two Story, 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath has endless upgrades! Features Fresh Paint and New Carpets, Hardwood Flooring in the Bright and Open Living Room, Living room Features Cozy Fireplace, Large Kitchen with tons of storage and all appliances, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Master with On Suite Bath, 3 Secondary bedrooms are nice sized, Perfect for entertaining this home has an enclosed back porch that overlooks the fenced in backyard, Two Car Garage & MORE!



Conveniently located across from JP Mosely Park, Eagles Landing Pkwy and just minutes from I-75 South!



CALL TODAY! This BEAUTY will NOT last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.