130 Spivey Ridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home in well establish subdivision. This property features a formal living room, dining room and 2 story foyer with hardwood floors. Kitchen has lots counter space, hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area and spacious kitchen island. 2 car garage with kitchen entry. Upstairs has 4 large bedrooms and bathroom. Master bedroom has trey ceilings and its own fireplace, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Perfect location close to Spivey Lake. Hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Home!