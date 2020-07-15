All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

130 Spivey Ridge Cir

130 Spivey Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

130 Spivey Ridge Cir, Henry County, GA 30236

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home in well establish subdivision. This property features a formal living room, dining room and 2 story foyer with hardwood floors. Kitchen has lots counter space, hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area and spacious kitchen island. 2 car garage with kitchen entry. Upstairs has 4 large bedrooms and bathroom. Master bedroom has trey ceilings and its own fireplace, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Perfect location close to Spivey Lake. Hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have any available units?
130 Spivey Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have?
Some of 130 Spivey Ridge Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Spivey Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
130 Spivey Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Spivey Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Spivey Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Spivey Ridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
