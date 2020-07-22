All apartments in Henry County
125 Kelleytown Woods Drive
125 Kelleytown Woods Drive

125 Kelleytown Woods Drive · No Longer Available
125 Kelleytown Woods Drive, Henry County, GA 30252

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a very quiet neighborhood. Move-in ready! New carpet. Three bedrooms on the main level with a fourth bedroom or large bonus room upstairs. The master bedroom has a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Pretty family room with a fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area and an island. New dishwasher! Separate dining room. There is a patio and a private fenced in the back yard. Room for your RV to park along with a detached carport and an attached 2 car garage with automatic door opener. The home sits on a pretty lot with a nice lawn and landscape.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have any available units?
125 Kelleytown Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have?
Some of 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Kelleytown Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Kelleytown Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
