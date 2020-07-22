125 Kelleytown Woods Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful home in a very quiet neighborhood. Move-in ready! New carpet. Three bedrooms on the main level with a fourth bedroom or large bonus room upstairs. The master bedroom has a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Pretty family room with a fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area and an island. New dishwasher! Separate dining room. There is a patio and a private fenced in the back yard. Room for your RV to park along with a detached carport and an attached 2 car garage with automatic door opener. The home sits on a pretty lot with a nice lawn and landscape.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.