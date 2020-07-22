All apartments in Henry County
120 Audubon Pkwy
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

120 Audubon Pkwy

120 Audubon Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

120 Audubon Parkway, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nice rental available in Stockbridge! Great room includes fireplace. Kitchen includes breakfast area and refrigerator. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage. Nice screened in back patio looking over fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have any available units?
120 Audubon Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 120 Audubon Pkwy have?
Some of 120 Audubon Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Audubon Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
120 Audubon Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Audubon Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 120 Audubon Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 120 Audubon Pkwy offers parking.
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Audubon Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have a pool?
No, 120 Audubon Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 120 Audubon Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Audubon Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Audubon Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
