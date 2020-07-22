Nice rental available in Stockbridge! Great room includes fireplace. Kitchen includes breakfast area and refrigerator. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage. Nice screened in back patio looking over fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Audubon Pkwy have any available units?
120 Audubon Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 120 Audubon Pkwy have?
Some of 120 Audubon Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
