Henry County, GA
109 Lost Forest Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 5:34 PM

109 Lost Forest Drive

109 Lost Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Lost Forest Drive, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home! Gorgeous 3+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable McDonough, GA! This beautiful home features a sprawling 2500+ s.f. floor plan with comfortable one-level living! Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-in-Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar& Stainless Steel Fridge and Range. Separate Sun-Filled Laundry Room and Pantry. Master Bedroom w/ double Closets & en-suite bathroom w/ large soaking tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanities. Gather in the lovely Family Room w/ Soaring Ceilings & Double Fireplace that opens to a Spacious Sunroom that looks out to the Huge, Pet Friendly Back Yard! Patio is great for Entertaining. Bonus Room over Garage! Close to Kelleytown Rd. and 155. Available June 1st. CASH FREE Security Deposit option!!! A strong candidate to apply myst have 600+ Credit & Excellent Rental History. Be the first to APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

