109 Lost Forest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Welcome home! Gorgeous 3+ bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable McDonough, GA! This beautiful home features a sprawling 2500+ s.f. floor plan with comfortable one-level living! Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-in-Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar& Stainless Steel Fridge and Range. Separate Sun-Filled Laundry Room and Pantry. Master Bedroom w/ double Closets & en-suite bathroom w/ large soaking tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanities. Gather in the lovely Family Room w/ Soaring Ceilings & Double Fireplace that opens to a Spacious Sunroom that looks out to the Huge, Pet Friendly Back Yard! Patio is great for Entertaining. Bonus Room over Garage! Close to Kelleytown Rd. and 155. Available June 1st. CASH FREE Security Deposit option!!! A strong candidate to apply myst have 600+ Credit & Excellent Rental History. Be the first to APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application