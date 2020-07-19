All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
108 Buddy Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

108 Buddy Boulevard

108 Buddy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

108 Buddy Boulevard, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,828 sf home is located in McDonough, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Buddy Boulevard have any available units?
108 Buddy Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 108 Buddy Boulevard have?
Some of 108 Buddy Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Buddy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
108 Buddy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Buddy Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Buddy Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 108 Buddy Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 108 Buddy Boulevard offers parking.
Does 108 Buddy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Buddy Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Buddy Boulevard have a pool?
No, 108 Buddy Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 108 Buddy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 108 Buddy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Buddy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Buddy Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Buddy Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Buddy Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
