Gwinnett County, GA
967 Hallets Peak Place
967 Hallets Peak Place

967 Halletts Peak Pl · No Longer Available
Location

967 Halletts Peak Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful house in brand new subdivision on Pleasant Hill Road. This property features stone/brick combo with custom builder colors. Upgraded hardwood flrs and walls of Ddl. windows Modern kitchen has granite countertop & island. There is plenty of space for cooking, family & friends entertainment! Upgraded features include all hardwood flrs on main level, arch windows, master bedrm has a sitting room, extra bedrooms & bathrooms, large concrete back patio, etc. First year owner will pay for lawn care. Pool/tennis. Excellent location, mins to I-85/shopping/groceries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Hallets Peak Place have any available units?
967 Hallets Peak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 967 Hallets Peak Place have?
Some of 967 Hallets Peak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Hallets Peak Place currently offering any rent specials?
967 Hallets Peak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Hallets Peak Place pet-friendly?
No, 967 Hallets Peak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 967 Hallets Peak Place offer parking?
Yes, 967 Hallets Peak Place offers parking.
Does 967 Hallets Peak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Hallets Peak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Hallets Peak Place have a pool?
Yes, 967 Hallets Peak Place has a pool.
Does 967 Hallets Peak Place have accessible units?
No, 967 Hallets Peak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Hallets Peak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Hallets Peak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Hallets Peak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 Hallets Peak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
