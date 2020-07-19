967 Hallets Peak Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful house in brand new subdivision on Pleasant Hill Road. This property features stone/brick combo with custom builder colors. Upgraded hardwood flrs and walls of Ddl. windows Modern kitchen has granite countertop & island. There is plenty of space for cooking, family & friends entertainment! Upgraded features include all hardwood flrs on main level, arch windows, master bedrm has a sitting room, extra bedrooms & bathrooms, large concrete back patio, etc. First year owner will pay for lawn care. Pool/tennis. Excellent location, mins to I-85/shopping/groceries.