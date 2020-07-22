All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

965 Westmoreland Lane

965 Westmoreland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

965 Westmoreland Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/172ad6207e ---- This beautiful home features a bright, open two story living room with a fireplace and many windows. It also has a den/family room and a formal dining are downstairs. The kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an large eating area. It is in an excellent neighborhood with swim and playground amenities. A private fenced in backyard allows for great outdoor living. This home is a must see and won\'t last long. Good credit a must. Sorry, this home is not pet friendly. Disposal Fenced In Back Yard Garage Granite Counter Tops Neighborhood Swim Community Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Westmoreland Lane have any available units?
965 Westmoreland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 965 Westmoreland Lane have?
Some of 965 Westmoreland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Westmoreland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
965 Westmoreland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Westmoreland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Westmoreland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 965 Westmoreland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 965 Westmoreland Lane offers parking.
Does 965 Westmoreland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Westmoreland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Westmoreland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 965 Westmoreland Lane has a pool.
Does 965 Westmoreland Lane have accessible units?
No, 965 Westmoreland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Westmoreland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Westmoreland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Westmoreland Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 965 Westmoreland Lane has units with air conditioning.
