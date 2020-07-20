965 MEADOWSONG Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Location, Location! A beautiful two story home nested in a very quiet and established neighborhood, very well maintained house, enjoy swim and tennis in neighborhood! This house features 4 beds and 2.5 baths with a very nice fenced and private backyard. Enjoy a nice screened sun room, facing backyard perfect for gatherings and parties. Sought after Collins Hill HS. walk to Mckendree ES very close to I-85 HWY 316 AMC movie theater, restaurants + shopping centers. This is a must see! Owner is related to listing agent