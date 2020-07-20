All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

965 MEADOWSONG Circle

965 Meadowsong Circle · No Longer Available
Location

965 Meadowsong Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Location, Location! A beautiful two story home nested in a very quiet and established neighborhood, very well maintained house, enjoy swim and tennis in neighborhood! This house features 4 beds and 2.5 baths with a very nice fenced and private backyard. Enjoy a nice screened sun room, facing backyard perfect for gatherings and parties. Sought after Collins Hill HS. walk to Mckendree ES very close to I-85 HWY 316 AMC movie theater, restaurants + shopping centers. This is a must see! Owner is related to listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have any available units?
965 MEADOWSONG Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have?
Some of 965 MEADOWSONG Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 MEADOWSONG Circle currently offering any rent specials?
965 MEADOWSONG Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 MEADOWSONG Circle pet-friendly?
No, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle offer parking?
Yes, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle offers parking.
Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have a pool?
Yes, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle has a pool.
Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have accessible units?
No, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 965 MEADOWSONG Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 MEADOWSONG Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
