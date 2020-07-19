All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
940 Pierce Brennen Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

940 Pierce Brennen Dr

940 Pierce Brennen Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

940 Pierce Brennen Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Move-in special! The First 3 months have a reduced rent rate of $1525. $1595 thereafter.

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Lawrenceville.

Features:

- 2 car remote-controlled garage
- Forced air w/ programmable thermostat
- Energy Efficient A/C Units
- Stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove, fridge)
- Eat-in kitchen dining area w/ bay window
- Loft on 2nd floor
- Central, programmable air conditioning and heating system
- Covenant community w/ HOA

Nearby places:

- 1 mile to Gwinnett Striper Baseball field
- 2 miles of low traffic paved side-walk good for walking/running
- 3 min from newly remodeled Rock Springs Park (soccer fields, walking/biking trails, playgrounds, etc.)
- 7 min from Mall of Georgia, Costco, Culvers, Storage centers and various other restaurants/shopping conveniences
- 7 min from I-85 Highway

Property Address: 940 Pierce Brennen Dr., Lawrenceville, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30043

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have any available units?
940 Pierce Brennen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have?
Some of 940 Pierce Brennen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Pierce Brennen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
940 Pierce Brennen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Pierce Brennen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr offers parking.
Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have a pool?
No, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have accessible units?
No, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Pierce Brennen Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 Pierce Brennen Dr has units with air conditioning.
