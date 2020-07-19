Amenities
Move-in special! The First 3 months have a reduced rent rate of $1525. $1595 thereafter.
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Lawrenceville.
Features:
- 2 car remote-controlled garage
- Forced air w/ programmable thermostat
- Energy Efficient A/C Units
- Stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove, fridge)
- Eat-in kitchen dining area w/ bay window
- Loft on 2nd floor
- Central, programmable air conditioning and heating system
- Covenant community w/ HOA
Nearby places:
- 1 mile to Gwinnett Striper Baseball field
- 2 miles of low traffic paved side-walk good for walking/running
- 3 min from newly remodeled Rock Springs Park (soccer fields, walking/biking trails, playgrounds, etc.)
- 7 min from Mall of Georgia, Costco, Culvers, Storage centers and various other restaurants/shopping conveniences
- 7 min from I-85 Highway
Property Address: 940 Pierce Brennen Dr., Lawrenceville, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30043
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5617868)