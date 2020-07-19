Amenities

Move-in special! The First 3 months have a reduced rent rate of $1525. $1595 thereafter.



Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Lawrenceville.



Features:



- 2 car remote-controlled garage

- Forced air w/ programmable thermostat

- Energy Efficient A/C Units

- Stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove, fridge)

- Eat-in kitchen dining area w/ bay window

- Loft on 2nd floor

- Central, programmable air conditioning and heating system

- Covenant community w/ HOA



Nearby places:



- 1 mile to Gwinnett Striper Baseball field

- 2 miles of low traffic paved side-walk good for walking/running

- 3 min from newly remodeled Rock Springs Park (soccer fields, walking/biking trails, playgrounds, etc.)

- 7 min from Mall of Georgia, Costco, Culvers, Storage centers and various other restaurants/shopping conveniences

- 7 min from I-85 Highway



Property Address: 940 Pierce Brennen Dr., Lawrenceville, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30043



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



