All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 918 Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
918 Pine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

918 Pine Lane

918 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

918 Pine Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in Gatewood Arbor community. Features separate formal dining room w/ Judge's paneling & crown molding. Open-floor plan between family room & kitchen. Large, open kitchen features stained cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, electric appliances, including microwave & water heater. Large pantry. Butler desk in kitchen. Large master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has dual vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Laundry room upstairs. Spacious bedrooms. 10-foot vaulted/Cathedral ceilings throughout. Grilling deck in backyard. 2-car garage.

This home will be available on or around 10/17/2018.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Pine Lane have any available units?
918 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 918 Pine Lane have?
Some of 918 Pine Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
918 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 918 Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 918 Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 918 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 918 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 918 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 918 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College