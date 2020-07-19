918 Pine Lane

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in Gatewood Arbor community. Features separate formal dining room w/ Judge's paneling & crown molding. Open-floor plan between family room & kitchen. Large, open kitchen features stained cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, electric appliances, including microwave & water heater. Large pantry. Butler desk in kitchen. Large master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has dual vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Laundry room upstairs. Spacious bedrooms. 10-foot vaulted/Cathedral ceilings throughout. Grilling deck in backyard. 2-car garage.
This home will be available on or around 10/17/2018.
