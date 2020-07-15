911 Wicker Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Well-maintained spacious ranch in an awesome location, close to HWY 85 and Mall of Georgia. Three beautiful bedrooms on the main level plus a large bonus room on the upper level. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large level fenced backyard. Enjoy your morning coffee in your porch sun room. Pictures are one year old. Currently occupied. Available for occupancy on August 5th. Owner desires a 2-year lease. Add $50/month for 1-year lease. First showing on Sunday afternoon 7/14. Credit check required. Landscaping: $75/month.