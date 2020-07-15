All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
911 Wicker Pine Drive
911 Wicker Pine Drive

911 Wicker Pine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

911 Wicker Pine Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well-maintained spacious ranch in an awesome location, close to HWY 85 and Mall of Georgia. Three beautiful bedrooms on the main level plus a large bonus room on the upper level. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large level fenced backyard. Enjoy your morning coffee in your porch sun room. Pictures are one year old. Currently occupied. Available for occupancy on August 5th. Owner desires a 2-year lease. Add $50/month for 1-year lease. First showing on Sunday afternoon 7/14. Credit check required. Landscaping: $75/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have any available units?
911 Wicker Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have?
Some of 911 Wicker Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Wicker Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 Wicker Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Wicker Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 Wicker Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 Wicker Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Wicker Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 911 Wicker Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 Wicker Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Wicker Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Wicker Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Wicker Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
