Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

For more information, contact Karen Fan at (770) 595-7406. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6697994 to view more pictures of this property. Great location! Just minutes to HWY 85, close to everything, restaurant, shops , supermarkets, park...much more!

Completely remodeled, like new ! New Roof, Floor, Paint in & out, Appliances, HVAC System, Water Heater, Windows, Entrance door, Patio door, Kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Granite Countertops. A must see!