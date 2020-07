Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient to I-85 and I-285. 4 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bath split level. Stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash in the Kitchen. Hardwood floors in formal Living and Dining rooms. Two fireplaces in Living Room and Family Room. Tile in Kitchen, Baths, and Family Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Private fenced yard with a Playhouse and screened-in covered porch. Master with vaulted ceiling, en suite Bath and walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan. Lots of storage.