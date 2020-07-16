All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
792 Grey Rock Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:21 PM

792 Grey Rock Road

792 Grey Rock Road · (877) 751-1677
Location

792 Grey Rock Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2204 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the subdivsion of The Harbors at Jackson Creek!

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the home, marbled floors within the dining area, and detailed crown molding. The kitchen is accented with all stainless steel appliances, decorative laminate countertops, a kitchen island, and an extra work-space area.

The master bedroom is complete with an en suite bathroom which includes a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and walk in closet. A programmable door system with cameras offer convenience and security. Looking for excellent storage? This home features additional storage above the garage.

Enjoy Summer 2020 barbeques in the fully fenced backyard or by cooling off in the community pool!

Fabulous location with shops, dining, entertainment and recreation just around the corner. Minutes to all the excitement around Northlake Mall. Close to several local parks and Heritage Golf Links. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the proximity to Stone Mountain Park. Easy access to I-85 and I-285 put all of Atlanta within reach.

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 30 Ibs.

See for yourself if this is your next home. Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Grey Rock Road have any available units?
792 Grey Rock Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 792 Grey Rock Road have?
Some of 792 Grey Rock Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Grey Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
792 Grey Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Grey Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Grey Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 792 Grey Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 792 Grey Rock Road offers parking.
Does 792 Grey Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Grey Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Grey Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 792 Grey Rock Road has a pool.
Does 792 Grey Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 792 Grey Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Grey Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Grey Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Grey Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 792 Grey Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
