792 Grey Rock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the subdivsion of The Harbors at Jackson Creek!



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the home, marbled floors within the dining area, and detailed crown molding. The kitchen is accented with all stainless steel appliances, decorative laminate countertops, a kitchen island, and an extra work-space area.



The master bedroom is complete with an en suite bathroom which includes a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and walk in closet. A programmable door system with cameras offer convenience and security. Looking for excellent storage? This home features additional storage above the garage.



Enjoy Summer 2020 barbeques in the fully fenced backyard or by cooling off in the community pool!



Fabulous location with shops, dining, entertainment and recreation just around the corner. Minutes to all the excitement around Northlake Mall. Close to several local parks and Heritage Golf Links. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the proximity to Stone Mountain Park. Easy access to I-85 and I-285 put all of Atlanta within reach.



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 30 Ibs.



See for yourself if this is your next home. Call us at 888.372.7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**