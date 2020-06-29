All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 79 Melody Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
79 Melody Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

79 Melody Lane

79 Melody Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

79 Melody Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated 4Bed/3Bath Home in Lawrenceville - Next to Georgia Gwinnett College - Renovated 4Bed/3Bath Home in Lawrenceville - Next to Georgia Gwinnett College

1) New Paint Throughout the interior
2) Extra Den downstairs with built in bar
3) Brand New Deck
4) Private enclave on over an acre lot.
5) Two Car garage
6) Fireplace
7) Laminate floors throughout interior

Schools-
Elementary - Taylor
Middle - Creekland
High - Collins Hill

Requirements-
1) Household income $4500/month
2) $50 Application Fee
3) $1500 Security Deposit with credit score above 600. $3000 Security Deposit with credit score below 600
4) $350 Pet fee
5) Clean rental history - no evictions in past 5 years.

Call/text - 678-756-7855. Application and additional information on the website- www.empirerealtygroupinc.com

(RLNE5429739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Melody Lane have any available units?
79 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 79 Melody Lane have?
Some of 79 Melody Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
79 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Melody Lane is pet friendly.
Does 79 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 79 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 79 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Melody Lane have a pool?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 79 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Melody Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College