79 Melody Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Renovated 4Bed/3Bath Home in Lawrenceville - Next to Georgia Gwinnett College - Renovated 4Bed/3Bath Home in Lawrenceville - Next to Georgia Gwinnett College



1) New Paint Throughout the interior

2) Extra Den downstairs with built in bar

3) Brand New Deck

4) Private enclave on over an acre lot.

5) Two Car garage

6) Fireplace

7) Laminate floors throughout interior



Schools-

Elementary - Taylor

Middle - Creekland

High - Collins Hill



Requirements-

1) Household income $4500/month

2) $50 Application Fee

3) $1500 Security Deposit with credit score above 600. $3000 Security Deposit with credit score below 600

4) $350 Pet fee

5) Clean rental history - no evictions in past 5 years.



Call/text - 678-756-7855. Application and additional information on the website- www.empirerealtygroupinc.com



(RLNE5429739)