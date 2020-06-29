Renovated 4Bed/3Bath Home in Lawrenceville - Next to Georgia Gwinnett College - Renovated 4Bed/3Bath Home in Lawrenceville - Next to Georgia Gwinnett College
1) New Paint Throughout the interior 2) Extra Den downstairs with built in bar 3) Brand New Deck 4) Private enclave on over an acre lot. 5) Two Car garage 6) Fireplace 7) Laminate floors throughout interior
Schools- Elementary - Taylor Middle - Creekland High - Collins Hill
Requirements- 1) Household income $4500/month 2) $50 Application Fee 3) $1500 Security Deposit with credit score above 600. $3000 Security Deposit with credit score below 600 4) $350 Pet fee 5) Clean rental history - no evictions in past 5 years.
Call/text - 678-756-7855. Application and additional information on the website- www.empirerealtygroupinc.com
(RLNE5429739)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 79 Melody Lane have any available units?
79 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 79 Melody Lane have?
Some of 79 Melody Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
79 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Melody Lane is pet friendly.
Does 79 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 79 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 79 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Melody Lane have a pool?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 79 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Melody Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Melody Lane does not have units with air conditioning.