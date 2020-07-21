769 Still Hill Lane

Amenities

5Bed/3.5Bath / 3,400sqft



Upscale Lawrenceville community is looking for renters just like you!



For more information or viewing please contact Jonelle at (678)793-5636 (Direct)

Apply Online at:

Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Office: 770 687 2752



The community is only 2 miles from Tribble Mill Park with great access to shopping, restaurants, and natural scenery. Your calls will be answered live or leave a message, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.



Schools:

Elementary: Lovin Elementary School

Middle: McConnell Middle School

High: Archer High School



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --