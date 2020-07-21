All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

769 Still Hill Lane

769 Still Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

769 Still Hill Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5Bed/3.5Bath / 3,400sqft

Upscale Lawrenceville community is looking for renters just like you!

For more information or viewing please contact Jonelle at (678)793-5636 (Direct)
Apply Online at:
Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Office: 770 687 2752

The community is only 2 miles from Tribble Mill Park with great access to shopping, restaurants, and natural scenery. Your calls will be answered live or leave a message, and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Schools:
Elementary: Lovin Elementary School
Middle: McConnell Middle School
High: Archer High School

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Still Hill Lane have any available units?
769 Still Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 769 Still Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
769 Still Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Still Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 769 Still Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 769 Still Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Still Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 769 Still Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Still Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Still Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Still Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
