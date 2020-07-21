All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 749 Teal Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
749 Teal Ct
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

749 Teal Ct

749 Teal Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

749 Teal Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Ranch Style Home including an In-Law/Teen Suite over the Garage is now available! This home is well maintained & has Fresh Paint throughout. The foyer with hardwood floors welcomes you in & flows into the Family Room with Fireplace & Built in Bookshelves & is open to the spacious Kitchen & separate Dining Room. The Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Pantry & Breakfast Area. Swim/Tennis Included! A MUST See! No Pets. 1 Year Lease at $1,650 OR optional 2 Year Lease at $1,625.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Teal Ct have any available units?
749 Teal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 749 Teal Ct have?
Some of 749 Teal Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Teal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
749 Teal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Teal Ct pet-friendly?
No, 749 Teal Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 749 Teal Ct offer parking?
Yes, 749 Teal Ct offers parking.
Does 749 Teal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Teal Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Teal Ct have a pool?
Yes, 749 Teal Ct has a pool.
Does 749 Teal Ct have accessible units?
No, 749 Teal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Teal Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Teal Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Teal Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 Teal Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College