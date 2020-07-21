749 Teal Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Ranch Style Home including an In-Law/Teen Suite over the Garage is now available! This home is well maintained & has Fresh Paint throughout. The foyer with hardwood floors welcomes you in & flows into the Family Room with Fireplace & Built in Bookshelves & is open to the spacious Kitchen & separate Dining Room. The Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Pantry & Breakfast Area. Swim/Tennis Included! A MUST See! No Pets. 1 Year Lease at $1,650 OR optional 2 Year Lease at $1,625.