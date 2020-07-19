All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

744 Laura Jean Ct

744 Laura Jean Ct · No Longer Available
Location

744 Laura Jean Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors. Spacious great room opens to the island kitchen w/access to the covered porch & patio overlooking the level, fenced backyard. Guest BR on main. Step loft/rec room upstairs. HUGE owner's retreat w/spa bath and over sized walk-in closet. Small pets are negotiable - call for more details on pets. Fridge included. Lease includes HOA fee and trash pickup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Laura Jean Ct have any available units?
744 Laura Jean Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 744 Laura Jean Ct have?
Some of 744 Laura Jean Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Laura Jean Ct currently offering any rent specials?
744 Laura Jean Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Laura Jean Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 Laura Jean Ct is pet friendly.
Does 744 Laura Jean Ct offer parking?
Yes, 744 Laura Jean Ct offers parking.
Does 744 Laura Jean Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Laura Jean Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Laura Jean Ct have a pool?
Yes, 744 Laura Jean Ct has a pool.
Does 744 Laura Jean Ct have accessible units?
No, 744 Laura Jean Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Laura Jean Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Laura Jean Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Laura Jean Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Laura Jean Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
