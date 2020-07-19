744 Laura Jean Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors. Spacious great room opens to the island kitchen w/access to the covered porch & patio overlooking the level, fenced backyard. Guest BR on main. Step loft/rec room upstairs. HUGE owner's retreat w/spa bath and over sized walk-in closet. Small pets are negotiable - call for more details on pets. Fridge included. Lease includes HOA fee and trash pickup.