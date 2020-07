Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Townhome with hardwood floors main level, carpet upstairs, energy efficient windows, appliance, refrigerator, gas logs in fireplace, spacious with level yard backing to woods and park. At this price will not last. Within walking distance of Graves Elementary school. Not available to show until after February 21, 2020.