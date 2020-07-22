641 Rock Elm Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this immaculate & impressive open floor plan ranch, w/ aspacious vaulted living room, joined by an additional seating area perfect foryour guest. Kitchen boast beautiful cabinetry, SS appliances, a large eat-inarea, island & adjoins a formal dining room. For the perfect wind down, themaster retreat will wrap you in luxury, with an on suite featuring a separategarden tub, shower, & large walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms, & bonusroom complete this wonderful home. THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Owner doesnot negotiate monthly rental amount. Available date is 5/14/2020.