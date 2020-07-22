All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

641 Rock Elm Drive

641 Rock Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

641 Rock Elm Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this immaculate & impressive open floor plan ranch, w/ aspacious vaulted living room, joined by an additional seating area perfect foryour guest. Kitchen boast beautiful cabinetry, SS appliances, a large eat-inarea, island & adjoins a formal dining room. For the perfect wind down, themaster retreat will wrap you in luxury, with an on suite featuring a separategarden tub, shower, & large walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms, & bonusroom complete this wonderful home. THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Owner doesnot negotiate monthly rental amount. Available date is 5/14/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Rock Elm Drive have any available units?
641 Rock Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 641 Rock Elm Drive have?
Some of 641 Rock Elm Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Rock Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Rock Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Rock Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Rock Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 641 Rock Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 Rock Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 641 Rock Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Rock Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Rock Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Rock Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Rock Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Rock Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Rock Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Rock Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Rock Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Rock Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
