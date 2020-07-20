Amenities
Description: 2bedroom, 2bath Townhome For Rent
City: Norcross, GA
Price: $1100/month
Beautiful 1,259 sq ft. townhome available for rent! This property has close Proximity to shopping, Major Roads and highways. Property comes with all appliances.. Refrigerator, Microwave and Gas Stove/Oven, Fireplace in the living room. Located in a quiet neighborhood.
Available for move in June 1st, 2019
Schools near this property:
- Lilburn Elementary
- Lilburn Middle School
- MeadowCreek High School
Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent, based on credit
(Refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID required (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check may apply.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult
Lease period: 12 months flexible with renew options.
To view this property, contact Peace @ Luvanex on 678.935.8241 between 9am and 6pm daily.
Address: 6156 Wintergreen Rd, Norcross, GA
*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - CALL AGENT. THANKS!
