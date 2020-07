Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Beautiful three bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Great Location off the Jimmy Carter Blvd and mins from I-85! The first floor has kitchen with all appliances, Features include entrance foyer, spacious bedrooms, one car garage , and gas fireplace in large family room. maintenance and trash pickup is covered.