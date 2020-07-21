607 Paden Ridge Way

Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking walk in closets guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest suite new construction valet service

Beautiful Brand New Constructed 4BD/3BA to call your HOME. Guest Suite on Main w/Full Bath. Separate Dining. Family Room Adjacent to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, huge walk-in pantry & mud room with valet & opt. cubbies. Upstairs has the Owners Suite, 2 BD's, 2 BA's. The 2 Secondary Bedrooms up share private Jack & Jill bath. Master has double doors to bath with double vanity, & HUGE walk-in closet with private door to Laundry Up. Whole House Blinds & Master Bath Jacuzzi had been Added on 02/07/2019. Cul-De-Sac with very good size Private Back & Side Yards.