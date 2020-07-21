607 Paden Ridge Way

Amenities
Beautiful Brand New Constructed 4BD/3BA to call your HOME. Guest Suite on Main w/Full Bath. Separate Dining. Family Room Adjacent to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, huge walk-in pantry & mud room with valet & opt. cubbies. Upstairs has the Owners Suite, 2 BD's, 2 BA's. The 2 Secondary Bedrooms up share private Jack & Jill bath. Master has double doors to bath with double vanity, & HUGE walk-in closet with private door to Laundry Up. Whole House Blinds & Master Bath Jacuzzi had been Added on 02/07/2019. Cul-De-Sac with very good size Private Back & Side Yards.