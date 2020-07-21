All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 Paden Ridge Way

607 Paden Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

607 Paden Ridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Brand New Constructed 4BD/3BA to call your HOME. Guest Suite on Main w/Full Bath. Separate Dining. Family Room Adjacent to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, huge walk-in pantry & mud room with valet & opt. cubbies. Upstairs has the Owners Suite, 2 BD's, 2 BA's. The 2 Secondary Bedrooms up share private Jack & Jill bath. Master has double doors to bath with double vanity, & HUGE walk-in closet with private door to Laundry Up. Whole House Blinds & Master Bath Jacuzzi had been Added on 02/07/2019. Cul-De-Sac with very good size Private Back & Side Yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Paden Ridge Way have any available units?
607 Paden Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 607 Paden Ridge Way have?
Some of 607 Paden Ridge Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Paden Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
607 Paden Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Paden Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 607 Paden Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 607 Paden Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 607 Paden Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 607 Paden Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Paden Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Paden Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 607 Paden Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 607 Paden Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 607 Paden Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Paden Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Paden Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Paden Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Paden Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
