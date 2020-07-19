All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

606 Pond Lillies Road

606 Pond Lillies Rd · No Longer Available
Location

606 Pond Lillies Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Introducing 606 Pond Lillies Road. 4 bedroom 2.5 home on CUL DE SAC LOT. Features GUEST BEDROOM/BONUS ROOM/OFFICE on MAIN LEVEL. MOVE IN READY with BRAND NEW CARPET and FRESH PAINT.

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Pond Lillies Road have any available units?
606 Pond Lillies Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 606 Pond Lillies Road have?
Some of 606 Pond Lillies Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Pond Lillies Road currently offering any rent specials?
606 Pond Lillies Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Pond Lillies Road pet-friendly?
No, 606 Pond Lillies Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 606 Pond Lillies Road offer parking?
No, 606 Pond Lillies Road does not offer parking.
Does 606 Pond Lillies Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Pond Lillies Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Pond Lillies Road have a pool?
No, 606 Pond Lillies Road does not have a pool.
Does 606 Pond Lillies Road have accessible units?
No, 606 Pond Lillies Road does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Pond Lillies Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Pond Lillies Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Pond Lillies Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Pond Lillies Road does not have units with air conditioning.
