Gwinnett County, GA
5963 Brookside Oak Circle
5963 Brookside Oak Circle

5963 Brookside Oak Circle · No Longer Available
5963 Brookside Oak Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 story townhome in Norcross. You will love this low maintenance living! Home features 1 car garage, 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms! Main level is all hardwood floors with all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and range in the eat-in kitchen. The living room is spacious and has a beautiful fireplace. Additional features include FENCED YARD. It's convenient access to I-85 and so much more. Deck, patio and balcony. Luxury living in a gated swim community...what more could you want!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have any available units?
5963 Brookside Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have?
Some of 5963 Brookside Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5963 Brookside Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5963 Brookside Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5963 Brookside Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5963 Brookside Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5963 Brookside Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
