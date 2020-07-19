5963 Brookside Oak Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 story townhome in Norcross. You will love this low maintenance living! Home features 1 car garage, 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms! Main level is all hardwood floors with all appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and range in the eat-in kitchen. The living room is spacious and has a beautiful fireplace. Additional features include FENCED YARD. It's convenient access to I-85 and so much more. Deck, patio and balcony. Luxury living in a gated swim community...what more could you want!