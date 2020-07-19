All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 595 Old Nichols Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
595 Old Nichols Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

595 Old Nichols Trace

595 Old Nichols Trce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

595 Old Nichols Trce, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial style home won't last! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial style home won't last. This beautiful two-story home features the master on the main. The family room opens to a large eat-in kitchen that offers an island and stainless steal appliances, Range w/double ovens and side by side refrigerator. Laundry room is also accessible from the kitchen and washer & dryer included. This home is nestled in the sought after Lawrenceville school district. Pets considered with approval, min $350 Pet Fee Per Pet.

Schools: Rock Springs ES, Creekland MS, Collins Hills HS

(RLNE4570888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Old Nichols Trace have any available units?
595 Old Nichols Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 595 Old Nichols Trace have?
Some of 595 Old Nichols Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Old Nichols Trace currently offering any rent specials?
595 Old Nichols Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Old Nichols Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Old Nichols Trace is pet friendly.
Does 595 Old Nichols Trace offer parking?
No, 595 Old Nichols Trace does not offer parking.
Does 595 Old Nichols Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 Old Nichols Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Old Nichols Trace have a pool?
Yes, 595 Old Nichols Trace has a pool.
Does 595 Old Nichols Trace have accessible units?
No, 595 Old Nichols Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Old Nichols Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 Old Nichols Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Old Nichols Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 595 Old Nichols Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College