595 Old Nichols Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial style home won't last! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial style home won't last. This beautiful two-story home features the master on the main. The family room opens to a large eat-in kitchen that offers an island and stainless steal appliances, Range w/double ovens and side by side refrigerator. Laundry room is also accessible from the kitchen and washer & dryer included. This home is nestled in the sought after Lawrenceville school district. Pets considered with approval, min $350 Pet Fee Per Pet.



Schools: Rock Springs ES, Creekland MS, Collins Hills HS



(RLNE4570888)